Art Smith Aviation Academy Receives $10,000 STEAM Program donation from Lockheed Martin

Students at Art Smith Aviation Academy using the flight simulator software – Supplied Photo

Art Smith Aviation Academy (ASAA) is celebrating a recent donation from aviation giant Lockheed Martin that will assist in their ability to offer the Science, Technology, Engineering, Art/Athletics, and Math/Music, (STEAM) program.

The school announced on January 30th that it had received $10,000 to further the program. Principal Andrea Farrell says the money will be used to help enhance a flight simulator program currently in use.

“Art Smith Aviation Academy is thrilled about the positive impact Lockheed Martin’s generous donation will have on our STEAM program. This contribution has empowered us to enhance our Flight Simulators, bringing us closer to achieving a one-to-one system for our classes. The donation is instrumental in expanding and upgrading our flight sim room, enabling us to add more equipment, improve our computers, and update software.”

“Our STEAM program is fundamental at Art Smith. Additionally, each grade benefits from a unique aviation-based curriculum, featuring a dedicated aviation class at ASAA.”

Farrell says this is the first time the school has joined forces with the company to provide opportunities to the students.

“While this marks our first interaction with Lockheed Martin, we are immensely grateful for their generosity and the significant positive impact it will have on our students’ education.”

Art Smith Aviation Academy is located inside Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake and offers a Kindergarten to Grade 8 program in English and Kindergarten to Grade 6 French Immersion program to all families in the Cold Lake area.