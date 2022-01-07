Art Smith parents get say on school calendar

Art Smith Aviation Academy, part of Northern Lights Public Schools – File Photo

Parents of students at Art Smith Aviation Academy at CFB Cold Lake have the opportunity to give their say on how the school calendar could look for next fall.

Northern Lights Public Schools has announced that it’s looking for online feedback on a proposed 2022-2023 school calendar that they have released.

“The calendar was approved in principle by the Board of Trustees on December 10, 2021 and is now being shared with stakeholders for feedback” says the school board.

“The calendar includes 192 operational days and 178 instructional days, which is the same as the current 2021-2022 calendar. There are a total of five professional development days for staff, including the division’s annual Ignite conference.”

Of note, the draft includes September 30th, which is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a no-school day for students and staff.

An online forum is now open for feedback to be posted until February 3rd. The school division says that feedback will be used by the Board of Trustees before the calendar is approved later in February.