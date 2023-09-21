As Fire Prevention Week approaches, the 4 Wing Fire Department reminds residents: “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention.”

The 2023 Fire Prevention Week Campaign “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention.” – Photo via the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)

The 4 Wing Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) — the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week (FPW) for more than 100 years — to promote this year’s FPW campaign, “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention.” The campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take when cooking to keep themselves and those around them safe.

According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires and deaths.

“Year after year, cooking remains the leading cause of home fires by far, accounting for half (49 percent) of all U.S. home fires,” says Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA. “These numbers tell us that there is still much work to do when it comes to better educating the public about ways to stay safe when cooking.”

“The 4 Wing Fire Department encourages all residents to embrace the 2023 Fire Prevention Week theme, ‘Cooking safety starts with YOU,’ “ says Sergeant Adam McAloney with the 4 Wing Fire Department. “A cooking fire can grow quickly. I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented.”

4 Wing Fire Department offers these key safety tips to help reduce the risk of a cooking fire:

Watch what you heat. Always keep a close eye on what you are cooking. Set a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove. Always keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner.

Have a “kid- and pet-free zone” of at least 3 feet (1 meter) around the stove or grill and anywhere else hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

The 4 Wing Fire Department will be hosting a series of events in support of this year’s FPW campaign. Fire Prevention Week runs from October 8th to the 14th.

To find out more about FPW programs and activities on 4 Wing, please contact the 4 Wing Fire Department at 780-840-8000 x 8400.

For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking safety, visit the official website. For fire safety fun for kids, visit sparky.org.