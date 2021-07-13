ATTENTION: ALL 4 WING COLD LAKE MESS MEMBERS!

WE HAVE SOME EXCITING NEWS!

We are so happy to announce the re-opening of the 4 Wing Cold Lake All Ranks Mess on Thursday, 15 July at 1200!

Location: CLUB 41

(Jr. Ranks’ Bar as the temporary All Ranks Mess until further notice.)

Our current bar hours are:

THURS. | 1200 – 2200

FRI. | 1200 – 2200

SAT. | 1600 – 2000

*Inclusive of All Ranks.

*As per the Wing Directive, a MAXIMUM OF 50 PEOPLE permitted within CLUB 41.

(The Mess will be continuously monitoring the head count upon entry.)

For the time being, the Jr. Ranks’ Bar will stand as the All Ranks Mess until we are able to re-open the other Messes!

Our policies will be amended and flexible as per the Wing Commander’s direction.

We are not currently entertaining Mess functions until the other Messes re-open.

As of now, no reservations. Walk-ins only.

WHAT’S NEW ON THE BAR!?

Thank you for your replies on the bar surveys we sent out. We heard you, and listened to what you’d like to see!

Pop by and check out what we brought in!

We will continue to modify our selection even after re-opening to fit what you’re thirsting for.

So keep that feedback coming!

..and last but not least, HELP US MAKE OUR MESSES GREAT AGAIN!

We are so happy to re-open, with the (2) other Messes soon to follow!

Please help us keep our Messes clean so that we can all enjoy them together.

We are SO READY to begin planning for future events!

Let us know what type of events you would like to see in the future in your Mess once we are fully open.

Bob Ross Impersonator Paint Nights?, Themed TGIFs with dance instructors? (Hawaiian, Salsa, Country!), Themed In-House & Virtual Trivia Nights/Karaoke Nights? Let us know what you’d like to do!

For any inquiries, you can contact us below at:

4WingFunctions@gmail.com

Thank you for your patience during this time as we slowly re-open, and as always, thank you for supporting your 4 Wing Cold Lake Messes, cheers!

Respectfully,

Sara Ashley Hayes, Mess Function Coordinator