BMO Opens New Branch in Cold Lake to Expand Support for Canadian Defence Community

Ribbon cutting for the new BMO branch in Cold Lake in Building 69 on June 21, 2021 at 4 Wing, Cold Lake, Alberta.

Left to right: Personal Banker Conrad Hamilton, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) CWO Lee Darling, Branch Manger Trudy Nolin-Zoerb, 4 Wing Commander Colonel Dave Moar.

Photo: Cpl Brock Curtis, 4 Wing Imaging

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 – BMO Bank of Montreal announced the opening of a new branch in Cold Lake, Alberta. The branch will bring together advice-based services and digital experiences to better serve the banking needs of families and members of the Canadian Defence Community stationed in Cold Lake as well as the broader community.

The new branch is designed to provide a better banking experience at every customer touchpoint and will feature:

Smaller square footage and an open concept design without service lineups or teller counters – creating an environment where customers can have more relaxed and open conversations about their financial needs

An ATM for self-serve, everyday banking needs

Bankers equipped with laptops and tablets to help customers with the new bank technology and provide assistance with their financial needs

Free Wi-Fi available for customers

Barrier-free access

“BMO is a proud and longstanding supporter of the Canadian Defence Community, and this new branch reflects our commitment to those Canadians who have served or continue to serve our country, as well as their families,” said Alicia Abballe, Regional Vice President, Prairies Central, BMO Bank of Montreal. “We are committed to helping every one of our customers make real financial progress, and this new branch will allow staff to assist customers with more complex financial needs – such as mortgages – in an open-concept space. We look forward to welcoming members of the Cold Lake community into the new branch.”

BMO has served as the Official Bank of the Canadian Defence Community since 2008 and recently announced a ten-year extension of its partnership with Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS).The bank has created a Canadian Defence Community Banking (CDCB) Program, offering products and services specifically designed to serve the banking needs of the defence community – such as discounted banking rates and the BMO Support Our Troops Mastercard. In February, the bank expanded its offers to support entrepreneurs from the Canadian Defence Community with a new small business banking bundle.

The Bank is also a sponsor of the 2021 Wing Commander’s Wellness Challenge, Victory March, Navy Bike Ride and Canada Army Run.

To learn more about how BMO is helping members of the Canadian Defence Community, visit www.bmo.com/cdcb.