Bullis Awards of Merit presented to four well deserving individuals

In partnership with the 4 Wing MFRCS, the 2021 Hubert “Hank” Leslie Bullis Awards of Merit were presented to four outstanding nominees on Monday, 09 August. The nominees were chosen by their supervisors based on work ethic, technical knowledge, performance excellence, and willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty. Awards ranged from $1,000 to $250.”
Left to right in the photo:
HCol Mike Bullis
MCpl Laura Lovatt, 10 FTTS
MCpl Olivier St-Jean, 1 AMS
Cpl Teri Allaby-LeBlanc, 22 CF H Svcs C
*Cpl Brendan Byrne, 410 Tac F (OT) Sqn (*represented by MCpl Tim Devolder)
WCOMD Col David Moar