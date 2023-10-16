CAF Sports Day returns to 4 Wing on October 20

Players pounce during the Volleyball tournament during the summer CAF Sports Day at 4 Wing – File Photo

4 Wing members will have the opportunity to compete once again as Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Sports Day returns on October 20th.

The friendly competition between members at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake returns for the fall edition with a selection of activities to try. 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Fitness Coordinator Hannah Penn says this edition will feature some returning sports from previous years and a few new ones.

“This year’s event includes Yoga Classes, Themed Spin Classes, Unit Wellness Walks, and a variety of co-ed tournaments: Volleyball, Flag Football, Squash Singles, and Hockey. PSP Fitness and Sports is working hard to make CAF Sports Day a ‘slapshot’ event for 4 Wing members!”

The day begins with an Opening Ceremony held at the Blue Arena inside the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre at 8 AM. 22 Canadian Forces Health Services will be running a dual vaccination clinic as well during the events, and the Grab and Go Lunch returns for members to fuel up after a day of competition, starting at 11:30 AM

“CAF Sports Day celebrates the ‘Power of Sport’,” adds Penn. “Our goal for the event is maximum participation, which is why we’ve chosen to host a variety of events: individual and team sports, old favourites and new offerings. Spectators are encouraged to wear their favourite sports jersey. Bring on the healthy competition! We’ve worked hard to ensure there’s something for everyone.”

Registration for the events is due to end on October 18th. Members can find out how to register by heading to the CAF Sports Day CFMWS webpage.

“We’d like to send a big thank-you to our event sponsor, Canadian Natural!”