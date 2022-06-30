Canada Day celebrations planned in Cold Lake

A Canadian Flag -Stock Photo

As Canada marks 155 years of Confederation on July 1st, 4 Wing members have the opportunity to join in on the celebration in their local community.

The City of Cold Lake is set to come alive, with Kinosoo Beach playing host to most of the schedule of activities. The day begins with a pancake breakfast put on by the Cold Lake Seniors Society at 8 AM. At 10 AM, parade floats will start rolling at Lakeshore Drive, followed by opening ceremonies and a CF-18 Flyby.

Afternoon fun includes family activities such as a magic show, bouncy castles, and axe throwing, as well as a beer garden. At 8 PM, Canadian rock band The Trews will take the stage. Fireworks are set to take place at around 10:30 PM.

If you’re looking to explore a little bit of history, The Cold Lake Museums has announced that their doors will be open to guests free of charge on July 1st, from 10 AM until 4 PM. Museum patrons can also join in as they celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as well as a chance to win tickets to the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show.

The city has announced that transit hours will be extended to alleviate parking issues around Kinosoo. City Buses will run until midnight to get people safely home.

A full schedule for Canada Day 2022 in Cold Lake is available on the city’s website.