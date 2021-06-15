Canadian Forces Intelligence Command completes change of command

The Canadian Forces Intelligence Command (CFINTCOM) completed a change of command ceremony today between Vice-Admiral Scott Bishop and Major-General Michael Wright.

The COVID-conscious ceremony saw VAdm Bishop, who has been at the helm of CFINTCOM for five years, officially pass command to MGen Wright, who recently returned from deployment in Iraq as Commander Joint Task Force – Impact. VAdm Bishop will be assuming the position of the Canadian Military Representative to NATO in Brussels, Belgium, later this summer.

As the central coordinator for all defence intelligence, CFINTCOM provides credible, timely and integrated defence intelligence capabilities, products and services to the DND/CAF, the Government of Canada and Allies in support of Canada’s national security objectives. Integrated defence intelligence is vital to the DND/CAF and Government of Canada decision-making, and critical to enabling all military operations.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead CFINTCOM for an unprecedented five years. The Defence Team members of this command have continuously provided exceptional intelligence support at all levels, and it was my pleasure to lead them through this period of tremendous growth in demand for intelligence support and products. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our Allies at NATO, further reinforcing our strong partnerships.” Vice-Admiral Scott Bishop, Outgoing Commander Canadian Forces Intelligence Command and Chief of Defence Intelligence

“It is a great pleasure to return to CFINTCOM as commander, and take the helm from VAdm Bishop, who has led the Command through a time of transition. I look forward to continuing the command’s excellent work within our institution, and as a reliable partner across the Government of Canada and international intelligence communities.” Major-General Michael Wright, Incoming Commander Canadian Forces Intelligence Command and Chief of Defence Intelligence