Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) launch a New Career Coaching program for relocating Canadian Armed Forces Spouses and Partners

Supplied Photo

Beginning March 1, Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) military spouses and partners (Regular Force and Reserves) can access career coaching services to help them prepare for the challenges of finding and maintaining meaningful careers given their highly mobile military lifestyle. CareerCOACH+ was developed by Military Family Services (MFS), a division of Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFWMS).

Powered by CareerJoy, one of Canada’s leaders in career transition services, the CareerCOACH+ program offers free one-on-one bilingual virtual coaching with a career professional and 24/7 online resources, tools and templates for self-paced learning opportunities. Through personalized coaching, education and career development and employment preparedness opportunities, the CareerCOACH+ program equips military spouses and partners with the skills and confidence needed to build and maintain a successful career alongside their partner’s military service.

By providing enhanced employment support services with each posting, the CareerCOACH+ program will assist military families in achieving better career opportunities and long-term economic outcomes while also contributing to a resilient Canadian economy.

CFMWS’ services support the financial, social, physical and mental wellness of our members, and their families. CareerCOACH+ is now available as a free service for military spouses and partners.

For more information please visit CareerCOACH+ web site.