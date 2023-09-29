Canadian Rangers take part in training at 4 Wing

Members of the Canadian Rangers show off some of their equipment to a 4 Wing Canadian Armed Forces member on September 25th outside the Officers’ Mess – All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

There have been a few guests wearing the famous red hoodies of the Canadian Rangers at 4 Wing over the past few days.

The 4th Canadian Ranger Patrol Group hosted Exercise CANADIAN RANGER READY 1 from September 20th to the 27th at CFB Cold Lake. Approximately 150 Canadian Rangers attended the training to hone their skills for use in domestic operations.

An event held outside the Officers’ Mess on September 25th provided the Canadian Ranger members with the opportunity to mingle with other members of the Canadian Armed Forces. It was a great opportunity for the Rangers to show off the gear they use for their operations, to answer questions, and to tell others about their experience.

“Some of the training we were able to do here included working on a rope stand, as well as training on our C19 rifles,” said 4th Canadian Ranger member Billy Bolen, who is part of the Valleyview Patrol Group. “We also conducted first-aid and wilderness survival training.”

The Canadian Rangers enjoy training exercises like this because they create a sense of unity among the members, says Bolen.

“I’m from Western Canada, but we have all five Canadian Ranger Patrol Groups represented here. What makes this worthwhile is seeing the way people from different cultures and locales communicate.”

The Canadian Rangers are a sub-component of the Canadian Army Reserve who live and work in remote, isolated, and coastal regions of Canada. They provide light-equipped, self-sufficient mobile forces to support the Canadian Armed Force’s national security and public safety operations within Canada.

The Government of Canada says there are about 5,000 active members of the group in 200 different communities across the country.

