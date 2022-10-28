Canadian soldier of the First World War identified

October 28, 2022 – Ottawa – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

The Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have confirmed the identification of remains recovered during a munitions clearing process in Vendin-le-Vieil, France, as being those of Private Harry Atherton, a Canadian soldier of the First World War. The identity was confirmed through historical, genealogical, anthropological, archaeological and DNA analysis.

Harry Atherton was born in Leigh, England, in 1893, and grew up in Tyldesley, England. He moved to Canada in 1913 by himself. He settled in McBride, British Columbia, and worked as a carpenter before enlisting in March 1916.

Atherton joined the Canadian Expeditionary Force (CEF) with the 63rd Canadian Infantry Battalion (Edmonton) at the age of 23. The following month, Private Atherton left the port of Saint John, New Brunswick, bound for England. After training, he arrived in France in July 1916, as a member of the 10th Canadian Infantry Battalion, and fought in several battles before being wounded and sent back to England to recover. He returned to the front in March 1917.

On 15 August 1917, Private Atherton fought with the 10th Battalion during the first day of the Battle of Hill 70 near Lens, France. He was reported as wounded that day but later reports stated that he had been killed in action. He was 24 years old. The Battle of Hill 70 continued until 25 August 1917, with a heavy toll of more than 10,000 Canadians killed, wounded, or missing. The 10th Battalion suffered 429 casualties, 71 with no known grave.

The CAF has notified the family of Private Atherton’s identification and is providing them with ongoing support. Private Atherton will be buried at the earliest opportunity in the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s Loos British Cemetery in Loos-en-Gohelle, France.

The Canadian Armed Forces’ Casualty Identification Program, within the Directorate of History and Heritage, identifies unknown Canadian service members when their remains are recovered. The program also identifies service members previously buried as unknown soldiers when there is sufficient evidence to confirm the identification.

“The identification of Private Atherton gives the Canadian Armed Forces the opportunity to pay its respects and provide him with a final resting place. His courage and selfless service can never be fully repaid. But Canada will remember and honour him, and those like him who gave so much for this country in the First World War. To his family I extend my sympathy and gratitude.” The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence “Though it has been more than a century since we lost Private Atherton in the Battle of Hill 70 during the First World War, I’m proud that we were able to identify his remains and provide him with a proper burial. His contributions to Canada will never be forgotten. Lest we forget.” The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Quick Facts

Harry Atherton was born in England in 1893, the son of James Henry Atherton and Sarah Atherton (née Bradbury).

Private Atherton is commemorated on the Canadian National Vimy Memorial, erected in memory of Canadian soldiers killed in France during the First World War who have no known grave.

On 11 July 2017, human remains were recovered during a munitions clearing process north of Lens, France. Commonwealth War Graves Commission staff recovered the remains and several artifacts, including an identification disc and insignias of the 10th Battalion.

Through historical, genealogical, anthropological, archaeological, and DNA analysis, with the assistance of the Canadian Forces Forensic Odontology Response Team, and the Canadian Museum of History, the Casualty Identification Review Board was able to confirm the identity of the remains as those of Private Harry Atherton in October 2021.

Veterans Affairs Canada works with the Casualty Identification Program to identify next of kin and supports the participation of the two closest next of kin in the burial ceremony overseas.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission commemorates the 1.7 million Commonwealth servicemen and women who died during the two world wars. Using an extensive archive, the Commission works with their partners to recover, investigate, and identify those with no known grave to give them the dignity of burial and the commemoration they deserve.

Identification d’un soldat canadien de la Première Guerre mondiale

Le 28 octobre 2022 – Ottawa – Défense nationale/Forces armées canadiennes

Le ministère de la Défense nationale et les Forces armées canadiennes (FAC) ont confirmé l’identification des ossements récupérés lors d’une opération de dégagement de munitions à Vendin-le-Vieil, en France, comme étant ceux du soldat Harry Atherton, un soldat canadien de la Première Guerre mondiale. L’identité a été confirmée par des analyses historiques, généalogiques, anthropologiques, archéologiques et génétiques.

Harry Atherton est né à Leigh, en Angleterre, en 1893, et il a grandi à Tyldesley, en Angleterre. Il a déménagé seul au Canada en 1913. Il s’est installé à McBride, en Colombie‑Britannique, et il a travaillé comme charpentier avant de s’enrôler dans l’armée en mars 1916.

Le soldat Atherton s’est enrôlé au sein du 63e Bataillon d’infanterie du Canada (Edmonton) du Corps expéditionnaire canadien (CEC) à l’âge de 23 ans. Le mois suivant, il a quitté le port de Saint John, au Nouveau‑Brunswick, à destination de l’Angleterre, où il s’est entraîné avant de se rendre en France en juillet 1916 en tant que membre du 10e Bataillon d’infanterie du Canada, et il a participé à plusieurs batailles avant d’être blessé et renvoyé en Angleterre pour y être soigné. Il est retourné au front en mars 1917.

Le 15 août 1917, le soldat Atherton a combattu avec le 10e Bataillon le premier jour de la bataille de la côte 70, près de Lens, en France. Il a été déclaré blessé ce jour‑là, mais il a ensuite été présumé mort au combat. Il avait 24 ans. La bataille de la côte 70 s’est poursuivie jusqu’au 25 août 1917, causant de lourdes pertes : notamment, plus de 10 000 Canadiens y ont été tués, blessés ou portés disparus. Plus de 429 membres du 10e Bataillon ont perdu la vie, et 71 d’entre eux n’ont jamais été retrouvés.

Les FAC ont informé la famille du soldat Atherton de l’identification de sa dépouille, et lui offrent un soutien continu. Le soldat Atherton sera inhumé dès que possible au cimetière militaire de Loos de la Commission des sépultures de guerre du Commonwealth, à Loos-en-Gohelle, en France.

Le Programme d’identification des pertes militaires des Forces armées canadiennes, qui relève de la Direction – Histoire et patrimoine, a pour mandat d’identifier les militaires canadiens inconnus dont les restes sont découverts. Le Programme identifie aussi les militaires actifs qui ont été enterrés en tant que soldats inconnus lorsqu’il existe des preuves suffisantes pour confirmer leur identité.

« L’identification du soldat Atherton donne aux Forces armées canadiennes l’occasion de lui rendre hommage et de lui offrir un lieu de dernier repos. Il ne sera jamais possible de rendre entièrement justice à son courage et à son service dévoué; toutefois, le Canada se souviendra de lui et lui rendra hommage, ainsi qu’à ceux qui, tout comme lui, se sont sacrifiés pour notre pays pendant la Première Guerre mondiale. Je tiens à offrir mes condoléances à sa famille et à lui témoigner ma gratitude. » L’honorable Anita Anand, ministre de la Défense nationale « Même si plus d’un siècle s’est écoulé depuis que le soldat Atherton a perdu la vie lors de la bataille de la côte 70 pendant la Première Guerre mondiale, je suis fier que nous ayons pu identifier sa dépouille et lui offrir une sépulture appropriée. Ses contributions au Canada ne tomberont jamais dans l’oubli. N’oublions jamais. » L’honorable Lawrence MacAulay, ministre des Anciens Combattants et ministre associé de la Défense nationale

En bref

Harry Atherton est né en Angleterre en 1893, fils de James Henry Atherton et de Sarah Atherton (née Bradbury).

Le nom du soldat Atherton apparait sur le monument commémoratif du Canada à Vimy, érigé en mémoire des militaires canadiens qui ont été tués en France pendant la Première Guerre mondiale et qui n’ont pas de sépulture connue.

Le 11 juillet 2017, des restes d’ossements humains ont été récupérés lors d’une opération de dégagement de munitions au nord de Lens, en France. Le personnel de la Commission des sépultures de guerre du Commonwealth a récupéré des ossements et plusieurs objets, dont un disque d’identité et des insignes du 10 e Bataillon.

Bataillon. Au moyen d’analyses historiques, généalogiques, anthropologiques, archéologiques et génétiques, avec l’aide de l’Équipe d’intervention en odontologie médico-légale des Forces canadiennes et du Musée canadien de l’histoire, le Comité d’examen du Programme d’identification des pertes militaires a pu confirmer, en octobre 2021, que les restes appartenaient au soldat Harry Atherton.

Anciens Combattants Canada collabore avec le Programme d’identification des pertes militaires pour trouver les plus proches parents des disparus et soutient la participation de deux proches parents à la cérémonie d’inhumation outremer des militaires.

La Commission des sépultures de guerre du Commonwealth honore la mémoire des 1,7 million de militaires du Commonwealth qui sont morts au cours des deux guerres mondiales. Elle utilise une vaste collection d’archives et collabore avec ses partenaires pour retrouver, faire enquête et identifier ceux qui n’ont pas de sépulture connue, dans le but de leur offrir un enterrement digne et les honneurs qu’ils méritent.