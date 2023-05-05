Canadian soldier of the First World War identified

Corporal Frederick Percival “Percy” Bousfield. – Photo from the Bousfield Family

Le caporal Frederick Percival Bousfield. (Photo : Famille Bousfield)

The Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces have confirmed the identification of a previously unknown First World War grave in Bedford House Cemetery in Ypres, Belgium, as that of Corporal Frederick Percival Bousfield. The identity was confirmed through historical and archival research.

Frederick Percival “Percy” Bousfield was born on March 8, 1896, in Cotehill, Cumberland, England. Percy was one of nine children who survived infancy. At the age of fourteen, he apprenticed with the mercantile service out of Glasgow, and travelled around the world while working on sailing vessels. His family immigrated to Canada in 1912, arriving in Québec City and eventually settling in Winnipeg. He joined them there shortly after, and enlisted with The 79th Cameron Highlanders of Canada, a militia unit. He worked inspecting vessels in Quebec City and Halifax, and in Winnipeg as a carpenter. On January 29, 1915, he attested for overseas service and was assigned to the Signals Section of the 43rd Canadian Infantry Battalion, Canadian Expeditionary Force (CEF). After training in England, he was promoted to the rank of corporal and was sent to France in February 1916.

The 43rd Battalion participated in the Battle of Mount Sorrel, which took place outside the town of Ypres, Belgium, June 2-13, 1916. The objective for the Canadians was to defend their position on Mount Sorrel, a piece of high ground in the Ypres Salient which offered a view of the town of Ypres and the surrounding area. Corporal Bousfield was killed on June 7, 1916, when he was struck by an enemy shell. According to letters received by his family from members of his battalion, he had been carrying wounded men to safety and was going back for another stretcher when he was hit. Many men said that he displayed great courage in the moments before his death. He was 20 years old.

The Canadian Armed Forces has notified the family of Corporal Bousfield’s identification and is providing them with ongoing support. A headstone rededication ceremony will take place at the earliest opportunity at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s Bedford House Cemetery in Ypres, Belgium.

===

Le ministère de la Défense nationale et les Forces armées canadiennes ont confirmé que la tombe d’un soldat auparavant inconnu de la Première Guerre mondiale au cimetière Bedford House d’Ypres, en Belgique, appartient au caporal Frederick Percival Bousfield. L’identité de ce dernier a été confirmée à l’aide de recherches historiques et archivistes.

Frederick Percival « Percy » Bousfield est né le 8 mars 1896, à Cotehill, dans le comté de Cumberland, en Angleterre. Percy était un de neuf enfants ayant survécu à leurs premières années de vie. À 14 ans, il a commencé son apprentissage dans la marine marchande à Glasgow, puis il a parcouru le monde entier tout en travaillant à bord de navires à voile. Sa famille a émigré au Canada en 1912. Arrivée à Québec, elle a fini par s’installer à Winnipeg. Il s’est enrôlé peu de temps après, se joignant au 79th Cameron Highlanders of Canada, unité de milice. Il a travaillé comme inspecteur de navires à Québec et à Halifax, puis à Winnipeg, il œuvrait en charpenterie. Le 29 janvier 1915, il a prêté serment pour servir outre-mer et a été affecté à la section des transmissions du 43e Bataillon d’infanterie canadien du Corps expéditionnaire canadien (CEC). Après avoir réalisé un entraînement en Angleterre, il a été promu au grade de caporal et envoyé en France, en février 1916.

Le 43e Bataillon a pris part à la bataille du mont Sorrel, qui s’est déroulée en dehors de la ville d’Ypres, en Belgique, du 2 au 13 juin 1916. Les Canadiens avaient pour mission de défendre leur position sur le mont Sorrel, une étendue de terrain surélevé du saillant d’Ypres qui surplombe la ville d’Ypres et la région avoisinante. Le 7 juin 1916, le caporal Bousfield a été tué par un obus ennemi. D’après les lettres que des membres de son bataillon ont envoyées à sa famille, il transportait des hommes blessés en lieu sûr et allait chercher une autre civière au moment où il a été atteint. Bon nombre d’hommes ont affirmé qu’il a fait preuve d’un grand courage dans les moments qui ont précédé sa mort. Il avait 20 ans.

Les Forces armées canadiennes ont informé la famille de l’identification du caporal Bousfield et lui offrent un soutien continu. Une cérémonie d’inauguration de la pierre tombale se déroulera dès que possible au cimetière Bedford House de la Commission des sépultures de guerre du Commonwealth, à Ypres, en Belgique.