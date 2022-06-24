Car show at 2022 Cold Lake Air Show looking for displays

A 1969 Charger Daytona and a 1970 Plymouth Superbird near a CF-18 Hornet. Both cars were to be showcased at the 2020 Cold Lake Air Show before its cancellation – Supplied Photo

A popular attraction at the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show is looking for more people who want to showcase their one-of-a-kind rides.

The Classic Car Show at the July 16th and 17th Air Show is looking to show off many interesting vehicles for the crowds this year. The event is held in partnership with the local car club, the Cold Lake Cruisers. Capt Grant Smith of 4 Operational Support Squadron (4 OSS) is the Automotive Display Organizer for the show and says he’s still looking for people who are interested in showcasing their ride.

“Applications are a little low now but I do expect them to jump up in the next week. They usually are a little on the late side for this event, but they are starting to slowly come in.”

Those who want to take part can fill out a registration form from the air show’s official website and send it in. Smith says they’ll then get in touch and smooth out the details on how they can be a part of the show.

“On Friday, we’ll be looking to get some select people in early to do some photographs with aircraft. On Saturday and Sunday morning, vehicles will be escorted from the Warrant Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess over to the Hangar 3 area to be showcased.”

“We’ll be picking who will be showcased inside of the hangar,” explains Smith. “It’s usually the ‘high-end’ cars, the six-figure, exotic ones like a Lamborghini or McLaren. There’s a 1967 Hemi-powered Dodge Coronet that’s coming, and it’s valued at $250,000. Once the vehicles are parked either inside the hangar or outside of it, we’ll get some rope and racing-style banners and we’ll rope off the cars.”

Attendees also have the opportunity to attend a special Saturday evening dinner, as well as a “Cruisin the Dub” Car Show on Thursday evening at the A&W Restaurant in Cold Lake. Also back this year is the creation of banners featuring photos of car displays and signatures, which will be auctioned off.

“We’re thinking there will be two banners, they are 12 feet long and two feet wide. Those will be auctioned off on Saturday night at the dinner.”

The theme for this year’s show is “Collector Cars of Racing”, but Smith says they’ll also look for vehicles that showcase the Air Show’s theme of “Saluting our Frontline Heroes”.

“We were reaching out to try and find some unique and vintage fire trucks and police cars and ambulances, as well as some semi rigs. Right now we’ve seen interest in a few owners of rigs, as well as a vintage 1954 Town of Cold Lake firetruck and 1966 Grand Centre fire truck. I also was contacted by a club that collects vintage police cars. This is right up their alley and they’re looking to attend.”

Smith says the most cars he’s ever seen showcased at the air show is around 119. He says he’s hoping they’ll see at least that many for 2022.

“I’m hoping to get 120 different entries. It will give us a good show both outside and in the hangar.”

Entries are being accepted until June 30th.

“We’re open to all makes and models.”