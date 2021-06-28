June 28, 2021

CF-18 flypast for Canada Day

by | Jun 28, 2021 | Featured News, Local News

410 Sqn FPC 56 Grad Fly Pass

Photo: Corporal Bryan Carter, 4 Wing Imaging

 

Two CF-188 Hornets from 4 Wing Cold Lake will conduct a flypast above Cold Lake Marina, Thursday, July 1, 2021.

The flyby will coincide with the opening ceremony of the City of Cold Lake’s Canada Day celebrations at 4:15 p.m.

The flyby will be at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest point of their route and run from North to South.

Royal Canadian Air Force flybys, requested by organizers of special events, are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety at all times. The RCAF is proud to share in special events, which allows us to demonstrate the capabilities of our personnel and aircraft to Canadians.

Aircraft participation is subject to weather and operational requirements.

