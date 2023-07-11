CF-18 Hornet flyby over CFB Cold Lake for 401 Squadron’s role shift within 4 Wing

July 14, 2023
The Courier
by | Jul 11, 2023 | Featured News, Local News

File Photo

Pour la version française de cet article, cliquez ici

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023 multiple CF-188 Hornet aircraft from 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron will conduct a flyby to mark 401 Squadron’s cease of flying operations and its role shift withing 4 Wing Cold Lake.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. the aircraft will fly from east to west over the Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle over ground level. The public can expect some higher than normal air activity in the vicinity of the base.

Royal Canadian Air Force flybys are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety at all times. The Royal Canadian Air Force is proud to share in special events that allow us to demonstrate the capabilities of our personnel and aircraft to Canadians.

Aircraft participation is subject to weather and operational requirements.

