CFB Cold Lake Greenhouse showcasing Remembrance Day displays around 4 Wing

Crosses being made at the CFB Cold Lake Greenhouse – All photos supplied by Chelsey Crotty/ Glenda Perrault, RP Ops Cold Lake

The CFB Cold Lake Greenhouse has recently been working hard in honour of Remembrance Day.



“It has been a busy week for the greenhouse, we have fixed up the Remembrance Day wreaths and crosses,” says Glenda Perrault, 4 Wing RP Ops. “We were able to install them all. We have placed some at the memorial at Heritage Park (Gazebo area), and the CFB Cold Lake sign. We also placed some at the entrance of the base, at the Main Gate.”



The greenhouse is part of Real Property Operations (RP Ops) on the base and recently won a Communities in Bloom Canada award for its proficiency.

