November 10, 2023
CFB Cold Lake Greenhouse showcasing Remembrance Day displays around 4 Wing

by | Nov 10, 2023 | Featured News, Local News

Crosses being made at the CFB Cold Lake Greenhouse – All photos supplied by Chelsey Crotty/ Glenda Perrault, RP Ops Cold Lake

The CFB Cold Lake Greenhouse has recently been working hard in honour of Remembrance Day.

“It has been a busy week for the greenhouse, we have fixed up the Remembrance Day wreaths and crosses,” says Glenda Perrault, 4 Wing RP Ops.  “We were able to install them all. We have placed some at the memorial at Heritage Park (Gazebo area), and the CFB Cold Lake sign. We also placed some at the entrance of the base, at the Main Gate.”

The greenhouse is part of Real Property Operations (RP Ops) on the base and recently won a Communities in Bloom Canada award for its proficiency.

A display at the Main Gate

A display at the CFB Cold Lake sign, located at the Main Gate

A finished display at Heritage Park

The Remembrance Day crosses being completed

Crosses being made at the CFB Cold Lake Greenhouse

