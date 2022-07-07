Change of Command at 1 Canadian Air Division and Canadian NORAD Region

MGen Eric Kenny speaks at the Change of Command Ceremony for 1 Canadian Air Division (1CAD) on July 7th in Winnipeg, Man – Photo courtesy of the Royal Canadian Air Force/ Facebook

Command of 1 Canadian Air Division, Canadian NORAD Region, Joint Force Air Component and Search and Rescue Region Trenton was passed from Major-General Eric Kenny to Major-General Iain Huddleston on July 7th in a ceremony at the Billy Bishop Building, 17 Wing/CFB Winnipeg.

General Glen D. VanHerck, Commander North American Aerospace Defense Command, Lieutenant-General Al Meinzinger, Commander, Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), and Vice-Admiral Bob Auchterlonie, Commander, Canadian Joint Operations Command, presided.

“Major-General Kenny has led 1 Canadian Air Division, as well as a multitude of other responsibilities, throughout one of the most challenging and demanding periods for the Royal Canadian Air Force and Canadian Armed Forces,” said LGen Meinzinger. “We are incredibly fortunate to have his leadership, as he led the team to ensure we continually met our operational commitments, while prioritizing initiatives for positive institutional change. I also extend a heartfelt welcome and congratulations to Major-General Huddleston for his appointment today as the new Commander of 1 Canadian Air Division. He is embarking on this Command position at a critical time when our need for airpower is as important as ever, as is our commitment to stay laser focused on becoming a more inclusive organization. I know Major-General Huddleston will thrive in this position of responsibility.”

MGen Huddleston arrives in Winnipeg having most recently served as Chief of Staff, Canadian Joint Operations Command in Ottawa. He began his career flying CP-140 Aurora Long Range Patrol aircraft and later served on exchange with the Royal Air Force where he flew Nimrod MR2 aircraft.

He is a former commander of 429 Transport Squadron, and led the squadron when the RCAF first began operating the CC-177 Globemaster aircraft. He deployed to Afghanistan in 2011 as the Kandahar Airfield NATO plans officer. He also has deployments to Oman and Iraq with the RAF. He commanded 14 Wing Greenwood, Nova Scotia in 2013 and led in the operational debut of the current Block III Aurora.

A graduate of the Royal College of Defence Studies in the United Kingdom, he has previously served as Deputy Commander Force Generation and then Deputy Commander at 1 Canadian Air Division and also as Director General Air and Space Readiness at RCAF headquarters.

“I thank the members of 1 Canadian Air Division, Canadian NORAD Region, Joint Force Air Component and Search and Rescue Region Trenton for your steadfast dedication, professionalism and commitment to Canada,” remarked MGen Kenny. “Each day you defended and protected Canadians at home through NORAD, SAR, assistance during fires and floods, and COVID-19 support and vaccine delivery throughout the pandemic. Outside of Canada, you transported refugees to safety from Afghanistan, provided aid in support of Ukraine, contributed to assurance measures to counter Russian aggression and supported imposition of sanctions on North Korea. You are an inspiration and it was an incredible privilege to have served as your commander.”

Encompassing 11 RCAF Wings across Canada, 16 fleets of aircraft and approximately 13,000 military and civilian Defence Team members, 1 Canadian Air Division provides operationally-ready air forces for rapid deployment and employment, while ensuring its wings and units are ready to meet Canada’s aerospace needs.

MGen Kenny is slated to become the new Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force in 2022.