Charity Pancake Breakfast takes place October 28th

The poster for the charity pancake breakfast on October 28th at 4 Wing – Supplied Photo

A pancake breakfast for charity is set to take place at the All-Ranks Kitchen at 4 Wing at the end of October.

The breakfast will take place October 28th and will be in support of the United Way. It’s a part of the Government of Canada Workplace Charitable Campaign (GCWCC), which sees federal employees and retirees raising funds to help people in communities across Canada.

Pancakes will be served starting at 7:30 AM and the breakfast is expected to wrap up by 9:30 AM. The cost is $5.00 per plate.

More information on the GCWCC, including other ways to donate, is available online