Club 41 takes haunted twist October 29th

4 Wing Mess members and their families are invited out for a scare this week.

Club 41 will transform into a haunted house on Friday, October 29th for guests starting at 1730.

“1730-1830 is reserved for families with young children,” says Mess Function Coordinator Sara Ashley Hayes. “Registration is required for this timeframe, which can be found on the Haunted House email to your DWAN account. Once registration is filled, it will be first come first serve with line up from 1830-2130.”

The haunted house will feature a pair of routes for visitors to take.

“Route 1 is for younger children, with a classic Halloween theme,” explains Hayes. “Route 2 is for older kids and adults and has an Infected Zombie Hospital theme.”

It is free to attend. Hayes notes that certain COVID-19 restrictions will be in effect, including masks required for all guests and monitors inside helping with distancing.

Those brave enough to face the chilling challenge are encouraged to wear their best Halloween costume and snap a picture at the photobooth on-site. Entering the pic with the hashtag #4WingSpooktacular will give participants a shot at winning one of three Halloween prize buckets.