Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre Aquatic Centre reopens to the public as of Nov 15th

November 23, 2021

The Aquatic Centre inside the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre is now open to all members of the local community.  Effective Monday, November 15th, in line with the Government of Alberta’s public health measures and 4 Wing direction and guidance on COVID-19, restrictions were updated and members of the general public are now allowed to visit once again.

“​We’re excited to have our swimmers back!” says Aquatics Supervisor Lesley Devost. “Come join an Aquatfit Class, Lane Swim or bring the kids out to a public swim. We look forward to seeing you.”

Patrons will be required to provide proof of vaccination in accordance with mandated guidelines. Masks will still be required in all indoor settings unless specifically noted otherwise.

​On November 22nd, the pool will open to both Aquafit classes as well as public swim times. Swimming lessons are expected to be offered beginning next year.

Up-to-date information about programming at the Aquatic Centre inside the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre at 4 Wing can be found by calling 780-840-8000 extension 7806 Option 1 or following 4 Wing Connection on Facebook.

 

