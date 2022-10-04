Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre to undergo HVAC work

The Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre – File Photo

In early November, 4 Wing Cold Lake is anticipating to start phase one of a multi-phase project to replace the existing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems throughout the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre.

This project, inclusive of all phases, is expected to take up to twelve months to complete and will result in an interruption to services in various areas until the completion of the project. During this time, the facility will experience extended closures at separate times to areas, including the swimming pool.

The renovations are being conducted with the aim to improve the facility for future users. Every effort to keep the public informed of changes to programing or services that will impact access to the swimming pool will be communicated as soon as feasible, with a goal to minimize the impact where possible.

For the most up-to-date aquatic programing information, patrons can follow the 4 Wing Connection Facebook page or call the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre information line at: 780-840-8000 extension 7806 (Option 1).

Questions regarding facility programming and availability should be directed to the Welcome Desk at 780-840-8000 extension 7823.