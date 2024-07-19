Cold Lake Air Show 2024: Traffic Plan for Smooth Entry and Exit

The traffic map for the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show – Supplied Photo

As excitement builds for the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show, organizers have released a detailed traffic plan to ensure smooth ingress and egress for attendees. With gates opening at 9 AM on both Saturday and Sunday, here are the key details for those planning to attend this thrilling event.

Traffic Routes for Easy Access

Spectators are advised to follow designated routes based on their location:

From Cold Lake South: Travel via 50th Ave and follow directions on Veterans Drive to access parking areas on base.

From Cold Lake North: Take Highway 55 west and proceed south on Highway 897 to gain access through 4 Wing’s back gate.

ATV Access: ATVs can use the Iron Horse Trail adjacent to the Kingsway. Bicycle and pedestrian traffic are requested to use the Millennium Trail, also adjacent to the Kingsway.

Traffic Flow Management

To accommodate the large number of attendees, Veterans Drive will be set up to allow a three-lane ingress to 4 Wing from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM. After 2:30 PM, Veterans Drive will switch to a three-lane egress from 4 Wing, with no inbound traffic permitted during this time. Additionally, access to and from 4 Wing can be obtained via the back gate at any time.

Parking Information

Main parking areas are accessible via Highway 28 for those coming from the south of Cold Lake, with entry through the “Main Gate” past A&W. For residents in the north, it is recommended to take Highway 55 westbound to Highway 897 and enter through the back gate. VIP ticket holders have designated parking areas.



A limited number of disabled parking spaces will be reserved close to the entrance gates for Air Show guests with a valid disabled parking placard. Once parked, you can either make your way to the entrance gate on your own, or flag down one of the many golf carts passing through the parking area. Golf carts do not constitute a shuttle service, and will be available on a first come, first served basis only. Please keep in mind once a golf cart is requested, it may take several minutes for one to pick you up; we appreciate your patience as we work to serve all Air Show guests equally.

Gates and Admission

Gates will be open from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM on both days of the air show. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to avoid congestion and ensure a smooth entry process.



For more information, visit the official Cold Lake Air Show traffic plan page.



