Cold Lake Air Show Exclusive: Italy’s Frecce Tricolori Set to Perform This July

Italian aerobatics team Frecce Tricolori at Aire 75 airshow in Torrejón de Ardoz, Spain – Photo from Carlos Delgado / Wikipedia Commons

Guests at the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show are in for a rare treat, Italian style. The Frecce Tricolori are preparing to take to the skies at the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show, on July 20th and 21st.



For over 60 years, the Frecce Tricolori, or “Tricolor Arrows,” have been celebrated globally for their mesmerizing aerial ballet, executed with a fleet of Aermacchi MB-339 PAN aircraft painted in the colours of the Italian flag. Their display over Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake is shaping up to be an unforgettable spectacle as they weave intricate patterns and formations against the backdrop of a beautiful blue Alberta sky.



To say that this performance is a rare opportunity for air show fans would be an understatement. While the team is set to perform some flybys in locations such as Edmonton, Vancouver and Moose Jaw, the Cold Lake Air Show will be the only Western Canadian air show featuring a full exhibition of their skills in 2024.



2024 will mark over 30 years since the Frecce Tricolori has wowed a North American audience. The team was last seen in western skies in 1992.



The Frecce Tricolori team consists of 11 members, led by Lieutenant-Colonel Massimiliano Salvatore. The team was officially created in 1961 and is widely considered a national symbol of Italy.



Audiences can expect a thrilling performance that combines skill, speed, and a touch of Italian flair. One of the team’s signature maneuvers features nine aircraft flying in close formation, trailing plumes of smoke in the green, white, and red hues of the Italian flag.



Do not miss this opportunity to take in the incredible Frecce Tricolori, live at 4 Wing in Cold Lake! Secure your spot today by visiting the official Cold Lake Air Show website.



The Cold Lake Air Show is pleased to be in partnership with our Premier Sponsor, Cenovus Energy!







The preceding text is a paid endorsement for the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show.

