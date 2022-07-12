July 13, 2022

Jul 12, 2022

The Courier News is pleased to announce the Cold Lake Air Show Photo Contest!

Guests of the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show are invited to submit their best snapshots of both Saturday and Sunday (July 16th and 17th) to the Courier News Facebook page.  The photo with the most likes before the cutoff date of July 20th will receive an awesome 2022 Cold Lake Air Show Souvenir Prize Pack!

On July 16th, watch the Courier News Facebook page for the official post marking the start of the contest. Post your photo in the comment section to enter!

The winner will be announced on July 20th!

