Cold Lake boots up for the Coldest Night of the Year

Photo via Facebook / Coldest Night of the Year

The Cold Lake Food Bank is encouraging Cold Lake and area residents to put on their boots, team up, fundraise, and walk in The Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY). This family-friendly, winterific fundraising event takes place from 4pm to 7pm on Saturday, February 24, 2024 to help provide food to those facing food insecurity in Cold Lake and the surrounding area.

Tens of thousands of participants will take to city streets and trails for CNOY with events taking place in over 200 cities, towns, and communities across Canada and the United States. By walking together in the chill of the night, participants will experience the cold and darkness. They serve as reminders of the uncomfortable circumstances of food insecurity and homelessness while raising funds to support the work of the Cold Lake Food Bank.

The Cold Lake walk begins and ends at the Cold Lake Food Bank, located at 5216 55A St. Participants will walk a 2km or 5km route, can warm up with toasty drinks at rest stops along the way, and will be able to celebrate their efforts together at the finish line. All those who raise over $150 (or $75 for youth) will earn an iconic CNOY toque to sport as they face the night.

This is the Cold Lake Food Bank’s first year taking part in CNOY, with a fundraising goal of $20,000. More than 150 participants and 20 teams, including staff and friends of the Cold Lake Food Bank are expected to brave the cold winter’s night. Community sponsors include Lake City Motor Products and Tri-Town Registries.

The Cold Lake Food Bank has been serving Cold Lake and the surrounding area for over 8 years, and the funds raised in the Coldest Night of the Year will benefit their clients in a time of the year known historically for low levels of giving.