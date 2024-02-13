February 13, 2024
Subscribe to Newsletter
Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
Cold Lake boots up for the Coldest Night of the YearMedley of Memories: Robert JenkinsTouchdown at Club 41: Messes set to Host Super Bowl PartyFrom Sky High to Center Ice: CFB Cold Lake members Drop Puck at Flames GameThis Day in Courier News History – Ep. 2

Cold Lake boots up for the Coldest Night of the Year

by | Feb 13, 2024 | Featured News, Local News

Photo via Facebook / Coldest Night of the Year

The Cold Lake Food Bank is encouraging  Cold Lake and area residents to put on their boots, team up, fundraise, and walk in  The Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY). This family-friendly, winterific fundraising  event takes place from 4pm to 7pm on Saturday, February 24, 2024 to help provide  food to those facing food insecurity in Cold Lake and the surrounding area. 

Tens of thousands of participants will take to city streets and trails for CNOY with  events taking place in over 200 cities, towns, and communities across Canada and  the United States. By walking together in the chill of the night, participants will  experience the cold and darkness. They serve as reminders of the uncomfortable  circumstances of food insecurity and homelessness while raising funds to support  the work of the Cold Lake Food Bank. 

The Cold Lake walk begins and ends at the Cold Lake Food Bank, located at 5216  55A St. Participants will walk a 2km or 5km route, can warm up with toasty drinks at rest stops along the way, and will be able to celebrate their efforts together at the  finish line. All those who raise over $150 (or $75 for youth) will earn an iconic CNOY  toque to sport as they face the night. 

This is the Cold Lake Food Bank’s first year taking part in CNOY, with a fundraising  goal of $20,000. More than 150 participants and 20 teams, including staff and  friends of the Cold Lake Food Bank are expected to brave the cold winter’s night.  Community sponsors include Lake City Motor Products and Tri-Town Registries. 

The Cold Lake Food Bank has been serving Cold Lake and the surrounding area for  over 8 years, and the funds raised in the Coldest Night of the Year will benefit their clients in a time of the year known historically for low levels of giving.

Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied