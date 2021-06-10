John Howard Society announces closure of their overnight Mat program

To our Staff, Volunteers, Guests and Community Partners:

It is with regret that the Board of Directors of the Cold Lake John Howard Society must announce the closure of our overnight Mat program due to a lack of sufﬁcient funding to continue operations. The ﬁnal day for this program will be the night of Sunday, June 13th; we encourage guests impacted by this to contact our outreach worker to work towards an alternative housing plan.

We will use the coming months to seek new grants and donations in an effort to reopen the Mat Program emergency shelter seasonally during the cold winter months. In the meantime, Cold Lake John Howard Society will continue to operate our outreach program providing support to members of our community experiencing housing insecurity; and our daily drop-in program offering a safe place out of the elements and a hot meal to those in need.

Our outreach program is accessible on a weekly basis from Tuesday to Thursday, and our drop-in program is available seven days a week from 9:00am to 2:00pm in our facility at 4801 51st Street.

We are always seeking support from our community, in the form of donations or volunteers. If you or your organization would like to help, please contact coldlakejohnhowardsociety@gmail.com or message us on Facebook.