Cold Lake Museums Open Canada Day

Model of SAGEM Sperwer Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV).

Photo: Noah Keizer

Searching for something to do on Canada Day? The Cold Lake Museums is now open for the season, and will be open on Canada Day from 10:00 – 4:00.

Our priority is providing a safe, fun, educational experience for all ages. Each season, there is something new to see, so even if you have visited us in the past, it is well worth checking us out again!

As part of your visit, why not enjoy our outdoor picnic area, which provides a spectacular view of the City of Cold Lake, stroll our outdoor air park displays, and see what the inside of a radome really looks like (it is a great echo chamber).

Our museum gift shop has been greatly upgraded and has tons of new items that will appeal to all ages and backgrounds, from vintage tin signs to models and historic books and magazines, toys, clothing and exclusive Maple Flag merchandise that you won’t find anywhere else! Many items are clearance priced. Beginning this season, we now accept debit and credit for your convenience.

Our regular hours are Tuesday to Saturday 10:00-4:00. Admission is by donation, recommended donation is $5/person or $10/family.

Make it a day by also enjoying the great trails up here on Radar Hill, courtesy of Cold Lake Bike Park and Trails. Outside our fence is a graveled pedestrian and bike trail that encircles the museum site. The other trails are designed for bike use only.

For further details, please visit us on Facebook at Cold Lake Museums or on our website at coldlakemuseums.org. You may also call us at 780-594-3546.

Cold Lake Bike Park & Trails is also available through Facebook for more information.