Cold Lake receives $20,000 grant for community food programs

Stock Photo

2023 was a tough year for Canadians facing food insecurity, including those here in Cold Lake. Many community members struggle to put food on the table, and demand for food bank services continues to rise. In fact, throughout Alberta, there were 155,722 visits to food banks in 2022 alone.

With food banks continuing to be stretched thin while simultaneously facing soaring demand, we are so appreciative that Rob and Kathy’s No Frills and Food Banks Canada have partnered together to donate $20,000 to the Cold Lake food bank to support community members as part of its Emergency Food Access Grant program. This funding has helped Cold Lake Food Bank Society provide much-needed services to the city and surrounding area, including six Indigenous communities.

The Food Bank Society received $20,000 to purchase meat, potatoes, milk, eggs and produce, as well as other perishables to help provide well-balanced meals for clients.

Corporate donations are vital to the health of our communities; however, every little bit helps. If you’d like to donate to the food bank, we’re always looking for:

Grains: cereal, rice, pasta, oats, granola bars, flour

Proteins: canned fish, fresh meat, eggs, beans, peanut butter

Fruit and vegetables: fresh and canned fruits and vegetables, children’s snacks

Special diet foods: low sugar, gluten free, dairy free, halal, kosher, vegan, vegetarian

Pantry staples: soup, pasta, chili, stew

Household and hygiene: toilet paper, cleaning products, toothpaste, deodorant, feminine products

If you are interested in helping feed families in our community, please visit our website to learn more about how you can get involved.