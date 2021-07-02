Cold Lake teen wins 2021 Ted Rogers Scholarship

Isaac Thiel may only be 18 years old but he has some lofty goals for his future and as a recipient of the 2021 Ted Rogers Scholarship he is already one step ahead.

Born and raised in Cold Lake, Isaac graduated from Cold Lake High School and will be attending the University of Alberta this fall to begin his studies in Neuroscience. Although he isn’t quite sure what he would like to make his life’s work, Neuroscience will be his “stepping stone” to bigger and better things.

In order to qualify for the scholarship, Isaac was required to write an essay about his volunteer activities and produce a video about his future plans and changes he hopes to see in the future. When asked what those hopes were Isaac replied, “I want to see mental illness addressed as it is supposed to be so instead of just being ignored and swept under the rug, people can actually get the treatment that they need then maybe one day it won’t be an issue anymore.”

Since launching Ted Rogers Scholarships in 2017, Rogers has invested more than $700,000 in scholarships to support nearly 300 Prairie students attending post-secondary studies, with the program now celebrating its first cohort of university and college graduates. Recipients are being awarded $2,500 renewable scholarships, with the opportunity for up to four years or $10,000.

The Class of 2021 recipients represent more than 10 communities across Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan including: Calgary, Cold Lake, Edmonton, Elk Point, Fort Macleod, La Corey, Lethbridge, St. Albert, Winnipeg, Fort Qu’Appelle, Langenburg, and Saskatoon.

“Rogers is proud to support this next generation of leaders and changemakers in Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan by awarding scholarships that help deserving youth achieve their highest potential. By recognizing their volunteerism and community leadership, and reducing education barriers, we know this investment in their future is an investment for our region.” Commented Larry Goerzen, President of Alberta and Prairies Region, Rogers Communications.

Congratulations to all 2021 graduates. It’s been a tough year but you made it!