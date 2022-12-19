December 20, 2022

Newsletter

Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
Council votes to create corporation to oversee medical clinic4 Wing Band Christmas Concert 20224 Wing Band brings holiday cheer with Christmas concertCold Lake veteran celebrates 100th birthdayCanadian NORAD Region: Ready to escort Santa once again

Cold Lake veteran celebrates 100th birthday

by | Dec 19, 2022 | Featured News, Local News

100-year-old Don Dygert sits with Major Rick Quickfall (left) and Chief Warrant Officer George Hammond of CFB Cold Lake-based Aerospace Engineering Test Establishment (AETE) at his birthday celebration at the Cold Lake Healthcare Centre on December 2nd – Photo by Mike Marshall / The Courier News.

Members from AETE were on hand to celebrate a special birthday in Cold Lake recently. Don Dygert celebrated his 100th birthday on December 2nd, surrounded by family and friends in the Cold Lake Healthcare Centre Long Term Care facility.

Dygert was born in 1922 in Grassy Lake, Alberta, and joined the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) in 1943, during the Second World War. His career took him to places like Cold Lake, Borden, Bagotville, Lahr in what was then-West Germany, France, and elsewhere before he settled down in Cold Lake after retirement.

He ended up serving for 32 years and retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer in 1975.

Dygert’s family says he worked in avionics and was “well known as one of the best technicians the RCAF had for the CF-104 [Starfighter].”

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap