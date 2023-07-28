Communities in Bloom Judges coming to Cold Lake

File Photo

The City of Cold Lake is participating in the 29th Edition of Communities in Bloom in the Up to 20,000 Population category along with:

Chipman, NB

Provost, AB

Wolseley, SK

The community will be rated from 1 to 5 Blooms, based on the scoring obtained. Also, they will aim to obtain Bronze, Silver or Gold levels in their 5-Bloom rating.

The Communities in Bloom judges, Susan Ellis from Pembroke, ON & Tina Liu from Ottawa, ON will be evaluating Cold Lake on August 1-2-3, 2023. The community would like to remind all businesses and residents to tidy up their property before the judges arrive.

The National and International results will be announced in Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo, Alberta from September 27th to October 1st, during the National Symposium on Parks & Grounds and the National & International Awards celebrating “Northern Blooms”.

Communities in Bloom is a Canadian non-profit volunteer and partnership-driven organization that uses a multi-tiered competitive evaluation process to foster community strength, involvement, and continuous improvement. This is accomplished by nurturing environmental sustainability, enhancements of green spaces, and heritage conservation in cultural and natural environments encompassing municipal, residential, commercial, and institutional spaces.

Our vision is to inspire all communities to enhance the quality of life and our environment through people and plants to create community pride. “Growing Great Places Together” is our slogan, and it captures the essence of the program.

All those involved in the Communities in Bloom program can be proud of their efforts, benefitting all of society by providing real and meaningful ways to mitigate climate change.

