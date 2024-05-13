Council breaks ground on Cherry Grove Fire Hall & Grader Shop

Supplied Photo

On May 7, 2024, the Municipal District of Bonnyville Council broke ground for the new fire hall and grader shop in Cherry Grove. After a series of fires in Cherry Grove last year, which saw the loss of the community’s church, Council decided to prioritize building a fire hall in the hamlet in the 2024 Budget.

“The safety and security of our residents are always our top priority,” said Reeve Barry Kalinski. “Establishing a fire hall in Cherry Grove is an important part of providing that safety.”

The building design will closely resemble the current Ardmore Fire Hall and Grader Shop, and will

include:

Three grader bays

Two fire truck bays

Office space

Training room

Water cistern for fire truck fill and facility needs

The building is expected to be completed by late spring 2025. Keep an eye on M.D. social platforms and md.bonnyville.ab.ca for updates.