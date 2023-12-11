Cultivate and Craft Holiday Market offers unique shopping at CFB Cold Lake

Vendors and attendees take in the Cultivate and Craft Holiday Market at Club 41 on December 3rd – Photo by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

Organizers of the Cultivate and Craft Holiday Market are calling it a success. The market took place on December 3rd and featured 17 different vendors inside Club 41 at CFB Cold Lake, as a joint effort between the CANEX, Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Health Promotion Dept, and the Messes.

Attendees gave a lot of positive feedback, says Sherri Klein, CANEX Manager at 4 Wing.

“I feel the market was really successful with people loving the vendors that were there. The vendors also loved the intimate setting and enjoyed seeing all the people as well as hoping they could come back to future markets.”

The event is part of the 4 Wing Health and Wellness Strategic Plan. According to Lisa Fisher, Health Promotion Manager for PSP at 4 Wing, activities like the market offer a variety of benefits to members and their families

“The market fits under the Balance Strategy Working Group and Mental Social Wellness Working Group, with the focus of providing increased access to affordable, healthier foods in addition to providing additional opportunities for social connection, like a place to gather, connect, support one another, etc. ”

“The plan moving forward is to have regular markets at the CANEX starting in 2024, with special edition markets in conjunction with events in line with the event theme.”

The organizers say information about future markets will be made available on the official Canadian Morale and Welfare Services website for CFB Cold Lake.