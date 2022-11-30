December 1, 2022

Decorating underway for 4 Wing Messes’ Festival of Trees

by | Nov 30, 2022 | Featured News, Local News

The 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron (401 TFS) tree, picked as the best at the Festival of Trees held last year at Club 41 – File Photo

Units at 4 Wing are being asked to decorate their trees as the 4 Wing Messes’ Festival of Trees gets underway.

The trees are scheduled to be decorated by members at Club 41 until Friday, December 2nd. Starting on December 5th until the 16th, the public can drop by and cast their vote on their favourite. A winner will be picked shortly after.

The messes say that the top 3 trees in this year’s competition will be receiving prizes. Last year, 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron (401 TFS) was named the winner. 

Units participating are reminded that decorations are not provided and have to be brought in by the decorators themselves.

More information on both the Festival of Trees as well as the 4 Wing Messes is available on their Facebook page. 

