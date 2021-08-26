August 26, 2021

Newsletter

Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
Deployment TGIF for Mess members409 Squadron Celebrates 80th anniversary while supporting Operation REASSURANCEHave your say about inclusive healthcare in the CAFCherry PickingWing Commander’s Wellness Challenge – Week 11 Winner

Deployment TGIF for Mess members

by | Aug 26, 2021 | Featured News, Local News

Beach Barbeque themed TGIF in Belize

Photo: Submitted

 

The re-opening of the 4 Wing Cold Lake All Ranks Mess has been an event both Mess staff and Mess Members have been anticipating for months!

We were so happy to open our doors on 15 July to All Ranks at Club 41, and even with our max capacity reached, still had patrons waiting patiently in a small line to enter our facility to be able to cheers with one another again.

Unfortunately, some of our mess members were not able to attend our re-opening celebration in-person. We had many out of country, who were serving in deployments at various locations around the world, to include the United States and Belize.

We wanted to ensure that these members felt included in this long-anticipated affair, so each of the Mess PMCs from our Officers’ Mess, Warrant Officers’ and Sergeants Mess’, and Junior Ranks’ Mess came together and agreed to throw our abroad members a Deployment TGIF party! Each deployed group were able to select a themed TGIF, and celebrate with us remotely.

From a Canadian and Sushi Night themed TGIF in the United States, to a Beach Barbeque theme in Belize, our deployed mess members were able to feel represented and help the Messes mark an awesome occasion. The Messes are thrilled to continue to achieve our goal of camaraderie between members beyond borders.

With the recent re-closure of the Messes, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, we are currently taking the time to re-stock all Mess bars in preparation of re-opening. We are also working towards Personnel Support Program’s “Going Green” initiative, and transitioning our Messes to become more environmentally friendly and LED efficient. The Messes are still providing Virtual Themed Trivia Nights every two weeks with our Mess committee members joining us as game hosts. The Mess Function Coordinator will send an email to all mess members with instruction on how you can join us for our next trivia night.

 

 

 

Photo: Submitted

Canadian and Sushi Night themed TGIF in the United States
Photo: Submitted

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap