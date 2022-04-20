Don’t miss out on the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show, on July 16th and 17th at CFB Cold Lake

The 2022 Cold Lake Air Show – Supplied Photo

There are a number of ways to take in the exciting action at the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show, from general admission tickets for you and your friends and even an RV Camping package that will make a summer memory for the whole family.

Looking to take in the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show in style? Grab a VIP seat, which includes VIP parking, premier front-row seating in a private chalet, a catered lunch, and more! VIP tickets are always in demand for these sensational days, so reserve your spot now!

Also available is a photo pit pass, with an unobstructed view for those snapshots that you won’t get anywhere else! Make sure to grab your ticket today, as photo pit passes are now sold out for Saturday’s performance and Sunday tickets are going fast.

Take advantage of advanced ticket prices today, and put some money back in your pocket with savings by heading to coldlakeairshow.com

The Cold Lake Air Show is pleased to be in partnership with our Performer Sponsor the City of Cold Lake.





The preceding text was a paid endorsement for the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show.