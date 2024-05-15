Elevate Your Family Fun: Explore Kids’ Activities and Tasty Treats at Cold Lake Air Show 2024!

File Photo

From a Kids’ Zone sure to provide an unforgettable experience for younger air show guests, refreshments with convenience and delicious food options, The 2024 Cold Lake Air Show is sure to please every guest, young and young at heart!



The Kids’ Zone at the Air Show provides a friendly, fun-filled activity hub for young guests to enjoy! Located inside a hangar on the flight line, the Kids’ Zone provides the perfect space for a kid to be a kid. Glitter tattoos, giant inflatable obstacles and more will welcome young guests,



New to this year will be the Tot Zone, located inside the Kids’ Zone, for younger guests to enjoy!



Parents, please make sure all guests enjoying the Kids’ Zone are wearing socks.



What goes better with a premier air show than some premier choices in delectable food?



The 2024 Cold Lake Air Show features a wide variety of food truck options, ready to please every palate. Looking for just a little snack or a cold beverage? Or maybe you prefer something more filling as you take in one of North America’s finest aviation displays? Check out the food trucks at the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show and find the treat for you!



But what about your favourite beverages while you take in the show?



The 2024 Cold Lake Air Show is proud to introduce Sip n’ Soar Stations! This year’s air show will feature one fully stocked Sip n’ Soar station, featuring a variety of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage options, as well as two satellite stations around the grounds! Grab your choice of refreshment, sit back, and take in this momentous event!



Food, fun and more, it’s all happening at the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show! Join us on July 20th and 21st, at 4 Wing Cold Lake!



Secure your tickets today by visiting the official Cold Lake Air Show website.



The Cold Lake Air Show is pleased to be in partnership with our Safety Sponsor, Inter Pipeline Ltd.!





The preceding text is a paid endorsement for the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show.