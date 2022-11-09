Energy Centre to host Remembrance Day ceremony

A soldier places his poppy upon the Canadian Armed Forces wreath during the Remembrance Day ceremony held at 1 Air Maintenance Squadron in 2021 at 4 Wing Cold Lake – File Photo

On November 11th, the Energy Centre will play host to a Remembrance Day ceremony in the City of Cold Lake.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin with a parade of members from 4 Wing, starting just after 10:45 AM.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony and asked to be seated no later than 10:30 AM. Two minutes of silence will be observed just before 11 AM. The ceremony is expected to conclude before Noon.

After the ceremony, participants and spectators are invited to join a gathering at the Cold Lake Legion, Branch 211.

As parking is limited at the Energy Centre, guests are encouraged to carpool together.

2022 marks the 104th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended the First World War, and the 77th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.