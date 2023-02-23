Esquimalt takes gold at Canada West Regional Volleyball Championship

The 4 Wing Wolves Men’s Volleyball team prepares before the finals matchup against the CFB Esquimalt Tritons at the Cold Lake Energy Centre on February 13th – Photo and video by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

The Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt Tritons powered their way to victory in the recent Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Sports Canada West Regional Men’s & Women’s Volleyball Championship, held in Cold Lake inside the Energy Centre.

The men and women took home the gold medal after four days of competition, with the women’s team beating the CFB Edmonton Warriors three sets to one. The men then took on the host 4 Wing Wolves team and put on a dominant performance, winning three sets to none.

“We would like to thank the Energy Centre for a wonderful venue and for setting it all up for us,” said 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Sports Coordinator Jerry Ingham. ” We’d also like to thank Wing Foods for their flexibility in timings when teams were running late, Wing Accommodations for the Barracks, Wing Leadership for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, the 4 Wing Band for the national anthem, the Athletic Trainers and Officials, and of course all the participating bases.”

The teams that took part in the tournament included Esquimalt, Comox, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Wainwright and Cold Lake. The tournament was held at the Energy Centre due to ongoing renovations taking place at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre at 4 Wing.

The Tritons now move on to play in the CAF Sports Volleyball National championships, due to be held in Borden starting on April 22nd.