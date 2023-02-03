Esquimalt takes win at Old Timers tournament

The Esquimalt Tritons took home first place in the 2023 CAF Sports Canada West Region Old Timers Hockey Tournament, held at CFB Cold Lake from January 30th through February 2nd – All photos/video by Mike Marshall / The Courier News.

The Esquimalt Tritons are celebrating a big win at the 2023 CAF Sports Canada West Region Old Timers Hockey Championship, held at CFB Cold Lake this week.

The Tritons cruised to a 6-0 win over the Comox Silver Totems to capture the Canada West Region Championship at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre on February 2nd. The game was a defensive affair for the first period before the Tritons turned on the jets and struck for six unanswered goals before the final horn.

The tournament saw five teams compete round-robin style, including Cold Lake, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Esquimalt, and Comox, over the course of three days. The Cold Lake squad finished with a 1-4 record, recording a win against the 17 Wing team from Winnipeg and suffering a heartbreaking overtime loss to Edmonton on January 31st. They were eliminated in the semi-finals by the eventual-champion Tritons.

A national champion for the Old Timers division will be determined starting on March 13th at the home of the Tritons, CFB Esquimalt. More information on CAF Sports Old Timers Hockey is available on the official website.