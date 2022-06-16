Father’s Day: Three generations and a father’s pride

“I recently had the honour to conduct an enrolment ceremony for my daughter, Aviator Patricia Brown. Patricia is enrolled with 403 Helicopter (Operational Training) Squadron as a Financial Services Administrator, and was scheduled to attend the upcoming Basic Military Qualification course in March. She was supported by her husband, Corporal Peter Brown, a Flight Engineer with 403 Squadron, and their three children. Also in attendance were the Squadron Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Frederic Guenette, and Acting Squadron Warrant Officer (SWO), Master Warrant Officer Jenifer Taylor.

“Patricia is the third generation of my family to serve with the CAF Reserves. The first was my father, Captain Warden Treanor, who served overseas during WWII. He joined the Canadian Army Reserve during the Korean conflict, serving in London, Ontario. I am the second generation, coming up on my fifth year with the RCAF Reserve, after serving 38 years with Regular Force. And now my youngest daughter is the third generation.

“Patricia’s sister, Anita, is the third generation of my family to serve in the Regular Force. I was also lucky enough to swear Anita into the Canadian Armed Forces, 19 years ago.”