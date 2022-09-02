Feast at the Beach returns to Cold Lake September 2nd, 3rd

Feast at the Beach, presented by the Cold Lake Chamber of Commerce, returns to Kinosoo Beach on September 2nd and 3rd – Image courtesy of Feast at the Beach / Facebook

A popular summer wrap-up event is returning to Cold Lake for the Labour Day long weekend.

Feast at the Beach, presented by the Cold Lake Chamber of Commerce, returns to Kinosoo Beach on September 2nd and 3rd. The day sees performers take the stage while attendees also enjoy other attractions and a variety of food trucks. Casey Clarke, famous for his time on Country Music Television (CMT) and The Casey Clarke Show will play host on-stage for both days.

9 performers are set to take the main stage over the two days including ​Celtic Rock group the Derina Harvey Band and Country Music star Bobby Wills. A Kids Zone will also be available, featuring bouncy castles, face painting, and more.

The entertainment is free to take in, while organizers say “Feast Cars” will be used to purchase food or drinks on site. The cards will be available to attendees on both days.

More information on Feast at the Beach is on its official webpage.