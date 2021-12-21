Festival of Trees winner announced

This tree decorated by 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron was voted the winner in the Festival of Trees held by the 4 Wing Messes – Photo by Mike Marshall
The 4 Wing Messes has announced which unit had the best in show for their 2021 version of the Festival of Trees.
The big winner this year is 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron, who came in first place in the votes. The runner-ups include:
2nd- 417 Combat Support Squadron
3rd- 1 Air Maintenance Squadron
4th- Aerospace Engineering Test Establishment
5th- 22 Canadian Forces Health Services
The tree decorating began back on December 6th with voting taking place the week of December 13th.
The units with the top three trees will receive a randomly drawn gift card as a prize, says the 4 Wing Mess team.
The 10 Field Technical Training Squadron tree – Photo by Mike Marshall
The 1 Air Maintenance Squadron tree – Photo by Mike Marshall
The 4 Wing Deputy Wing Command tree – Photo by Mike Marshall
The 22 Canadian Forces Health Services tree – Photo by Mike Marshall
The Aerospace Engineering Test Establishment tree- Photo by Mike Marshall
The Personnel Support Programs tree – Photo by Mike Marshall
The 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron tree – Photo by Mike Marshall
The Transition Centre tree – Photo by Mike Marshall
The 42 Radar Squadron tree – Photo by Mike Marshall
The 11 MP Flight tree – Photo by Mike Marshall
The 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron tree – Photo by Mike Marshall
The 419 Tactical Fighter Training Squadron tree – Photo by Mike Marshall
The 417 Combat Support Squadron tree – Photo by Mike Marshall