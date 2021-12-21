Festival of Trees winner announced

This tree decorated by 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron was voted the winner in the Festival of Trees held by the 4 Wing Messes – Photo by Mike Marshall



The 4 Wing Messes has announced which unit had the best in show for their 2021 version of the Festival of Trees.

The big winner this year is 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron, who came in first place in the votes. The runner-ups include:

2nd- 417 Combat Support Squadron

3rd- 1 Air Maintenance Squadron

4th- Aerospace Engineering Test Establishment

5th- 22 Canadian Forces Health Services

The tree decorating began back on December 6th with voting taking place the week of December 13th.

The units with the top three trees will receive a randomly drawn gift card as a prize, says the 4 Wing Mess team.