Fire Prevention Week says “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape”

The theme of Fire Prevention Week this year is “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape” – Photo from the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA)

Fire Prevention Week has returned and this year’s message is asking people to plan a safe route out of their homes in case of emergency.

The motto for this year is “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape.” Officials with the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) say homes today burn faster than ever and people may have as little as two minutes to make a safe escape.

“Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning,” says the NFPA. “It is important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape. Everyone needs to be prepared in advance, so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan will also be different.”

The 2022 edition of Fire Prevention Week runs from October 9th until the 15th and marks the 100th anniversary of the program, which started in 1922 on the anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. That fire killed 250 people and left more than 100,000 others homeless.

“In a fire, mere seconds can mean the difference between a safe escape and a tragedy. Fire safety education isn’t just for school children. Teenagers, adults, and the elderly are also at risk in fires, making it important for every member of the community to take some time every October during Fire Prevention Week to make sure they understand how to stay safe in case of a fire.

More information on the NFPA and fire prevention week is available on their official webpage.