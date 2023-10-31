Flu and COVID shots available to 4 Wing members

4 Wing Commander Colonel Dave Turenne and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry rolled up their sleeves and received their flu and COVID vaccinations on October 17th – Photo by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

4 Wing members once again have the opportunity to receive both a flu and COVID shot this fall.

22 Canadian Forces Health Services Centre (22 CF H Svcs C) at Cold Lake is offering members multiple ways to receive the vaccinations this season. 4 Wing members can receive their shots at a pair of clinics taking place at 1 Hangar on November 17th, as well as one at 22 CF H Svcs C on the 27th of November. Members also have the opportunity to book an appointment to receive the shots on November 3rd or December 8th between 9 AM and 2:30 PM at 22 CF H Svcs C.

“Up-to-date immunization for both COVID and influenza is the most effective way to prevent illness from these viruses, thus maintaining personal health, protecting colleagues and loved ones and maintaining the operational effectiveness of the CAF. I encourage all CAF members to be up to date with the latest COVID and influenza vaccines,” says Wing Surgeon, Lieutenant-Commander Chet Mecham.

On October 17th, 4 Wing Commander Colonel Dave Turenne and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry rolled up their sleeves with other members of the Wing Command team to receive their vaccinations.

“As the flu virus spreads from one person to another, it is always making copies of itself. As it continually replicates, small changes to its genes can happen over time. As more changes accumulate, the harder it becomes for your immune system to recognize, and protect you against, the newer versions of the virus. This is the main way flu viruses change over time. It is also one of the main reasons we need annual flu vaccines,” says 22 CF H Svcs C.