Former 4 Wing Commander to be named to top RCAF position

MGen Eric Kenny – Photo by Cpl Angela Gore/ Canadian Armed Forces Photo

A Major-General who once served as Commander of 4 Wing is moving into a new role.

General Wayne Eyre, Chief of the Defence Staff of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), has announced the first General and Flag Officer senior appointments and promotions for 2022. Of note, the current 1 Canadian Air Division (CAD) and Canadian NORAD Region Commander MGen Eric Kenny will be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant-General and appointed Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).

He will be replacing the current commander, Lieutenant-General Al Meinzinger, who will be retiring after a 37-year career in the CAF.

Kenny joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 1989 and completed pilot training in 1995 at 15 Wing in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. He served stints as a CF18 line and instructor pilot in both Bagotville and Cold Lake, as well as serving as the commanding officer of 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron (TFS) before being named 4 Wing Commander in 2014, serving for two years in that role.

Kenny visited 4 Wing last December for a tour of the base and operations.

“Further promotions, appointments, and retirements will be announced once they’ve been confirmed,” said the Department of Defence in a release made available online.