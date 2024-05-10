From Past to Present: CF-18 Demo Jet Unveils Special Centenary Design Celebrating 100 Years of RCAF History

The 2024 CF-18 Demonstration Team – All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News The 2024 CF-18 Demonstration Team Jet has been revealed. The jet was unveiled to applause inside Hangar One at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake on May 3

rd

. Several dignitaries in attendance for the unveiling included Canadian Air Division Commander, Major-General Iain Huddleston and 4 Wing Commander, Colonel Dave Turenne .









Huddleston spoke at the event, as did the 2024 CF-18 Demonstration Team Pilot , Captain Caleb “Tango” Robert , a nd the artist who worked on the design, Master Corporal Kevin Kelly. Kelly is a member of 10 Field Technical Training Squadron (10 FTTS) at 3 Wing in Bagotville, Quebec.









The design helps to celebrate the 100

th

Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) . It features an homage to serving members, past and present, and a tribute to aircraft flown in the past by the RCAF. Also featured are details that represent technology and future innovation within the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).









Robert, originally from Sault Ste. Marie , Ontario, serves as a combat-qualified element lead with 425 Tactical Fighter Squadron (425 TFS) at 3 Wing in Bagotville. In 2022, Robert deployed to Romania , as part of Operation Reassurance.







