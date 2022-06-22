Full Throttle Festival helps kickoff 2022 Cold Lake Air Show

The 2022 Full Throttle Festival Poster – Supplied Photo

The City of Cold Lake comes alive at the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show with the Full Throttle Festival!

On July 15th join the crowd on 50th Avenue for family activities including bouncy castles, balloon animals, and more! Stop by the Beer Garden outside the Lakeland Credit Union, and don’t miss a second of the action on the main stage, as Cold Lake welcomes groups including platinum record-selling, Juno-nominated rock band Econoline Crush!

Attendees may also get a visit from some Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18s in a special downtown flyby to help kickoff air show weekend!

The Full Throttle Festival starts at 4 PM with Econoline Crush set to start at 8 PM.

More information on the festival can be found at the official website for the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show.

The Cold Lake Air Show is pleased to be in partnership with our Entertainment Sponsor, Enbridge Pipelines.

The preceding text was a paid endorsement for the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show.