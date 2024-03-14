Get Your Irish On: Join the Festive St. Patrick’s Day Bash at Club 41 on March 15th!

The poster for the St. Patrick’s Day Bash, hosted by the 4 Wing Messes on March 15th– Supplied Photo

Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake members can celebrate a little Irish pride thanks to 4 Wing Messes. On Friday, March 15th, the group will host its Ultimate St. Patrick’s Day Bash at Club 41 beginning at 7 PM. The party will feature a variety of refreshments and live music, courtesy of local band Tiago James.

“Get ready to sham-rock the night away with Tiago James, it’s going to be an unforgettable performance!” say 4 Wing Mess organizers.

The night of entertainment comes after the scheduled General Mess Meeting that day, which will be hosted at each respective member’s mess.

“This event is open to all military members and their invited guests, and admission won’t cost you a pot of gold as it’s absolutely free!” add the organizers.

More information about the St. Paddy’s Day Bash and other 4 Wing Mess events is available on their official Facebook page.

“Come decked out in your finest green attire and let’s make some St. Paddy’s memories together!”